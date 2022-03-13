Ukrainian children brought to England for cancer treatment

Ukrainian children will be treated in UK hospitals (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sun, 13 Mar, 2022 - 22:37
Catherine Wylie, PA

Twenty-one Ukrainian children who have cancer have arrived in England and will receive treatment through the NHS, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

The children and their immediate family members landed on Sunday evening from Poland and will be triaged before being sent to NHS hospitals to continue their care.

The youngsters were brought over by the UK Government with the support of Polish authorities and clinicians, the department said.

The cancer treatment will be provided free of charge by the health service across hospitals in England.

Hospitals in Poland have taken in children needing treatment who have arrived from Ukraine, the DHSC said.

The department added that with more children crossing the border requiring immediate treatment, the UK has “responded to Poland’s call for support from international partners to provide additional care”.

The UK partnered with St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a non-profit American organisation which specialises in paediatric diseases, to arrange an urgent flight for the children.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “The sickening suffering of innocent civilians in Ukraine is truly horrific.

“This vital lifesaving medical care is another important step in our support for the people of Ukraine and their resistance against Putin’s illegal invasion.

“I am hugely grateful to our fantastic NHS staff as well as our partners, including our Polish friends, for their support in bringing these children to the UK and we will continue to do all we can to support them as they continue their critical treatment here.”

<p>Brent Renaud pictured in 2015 (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)</p>

Acclaimed US filmmaker Brent Renaud killed in Ukraine

