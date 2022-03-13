Passenger killed as bus carrying Ukrainian refugees overturns in Italy

Passenger killed as bus carrying Ukrainian refugees overturns in Italy
The bus lies on its side after overturning near Forli, Italy (Vigili del Fuoco/AP)
Sun, 13 Mar, 2022 - 10:06
Associated Press reporters

A bus carrying about 50 Ukrainian refugees overturned on a major highway in north-eastern Italy at dawn on Sunday, killing one person, firefighters said.

Italian state radio said several other people were injured in the accident on the A14 autostrada near Forli, a town in the Emilia-Romagna region.

The rest of those on board were safely evacuated, it added.

The bus landed on its side on a grassy slope just beyond a highway guardrail and near a farm field. Firefighters used two cranes to set the vehicle upright and remove it.

Italy’s Interior Ministry said the bus had set out from Ukraine and was heading south to Pescara, an Adriatic port city, when it overturned.

The passengers were taken to a nearby police barracks for initial assistance, and would later resume their journey, the ministry said.

Some 35,000 Ukrainian refugees who fled war in their homeland have entered Italy, most of them through its north-eastern border with Slovenia.

The Emilia-Romagna region borders the Adriatic Sea.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

More in this section

Virus Outbreak China Access to Shanghai tightened as China’s Covid cases rise
Russia Ukraine War Zelensky warns against ‘pseudo-republic’ as he says 1,300 Ukrainian troops dead
United Nations Russia Ukraine Russia ‘uses UN Security Council meeting to spread lies on chemical weapons’
RussiaItalyPlace: International
Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos

Russians strike closer to Polish border

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 12, 2022

  • 13
  • 21
  • 28
  • 37
  • 45
  • 46
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices