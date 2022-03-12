Ukraine: What happened today, Saturday, March 12?

As the conflict in Ukraine entered its 17th day today, satellite imagery showed a large number of Russian ground forces edging closer to Kyiv.

According to the latest UK Defence Intelligence report, the Russian troops are now about 25km from the Ukrainian capital.

From their current position, they have been firing artillery towards residential areas in the city. Ukrainian media reported that two oil depots on the outskirts were both his this morning, one of which is located in the Vasylkiv, which is also the location of a large airbase.

The same intelligence report suggested Russian forces could launch an offensive on Kyiv within the next few days.

Elsewhere, Russian forces have continued their bombardment of other cities.

Ukrainian officials said that seven civilians were killed when Russian forces opened fire upon an evacuation convoy leaving Kyiv.

The cities of Kharkiv, Cherniv and Sumy remain surrounded by Russian forces, as Ukrainian officials desperately attempted to establish humanitarian corridors.

Ukraine also said it expected a new wave of attacks on the country's second city Kharkiv and Donbass in the east, where Russian-backed separatists have expanded their control.

Russia also appears to be widening the scope of its attacks, given strikes are reported to have hit airfields in Lutsk, Ivano-Frankivsh - both of which are in the east of the country, and far from where fighting has been concentrated thus far.

In the southern port city of Mariupol, which has been under near-constant attack over the last two weeks, a ceasefire and agreed humanitarian corridor is holding, at least for now, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

However, the situation on the ground in the city is reported to be grim.

In a statement, the UN Humanitarian Office said there were “reports of looting and violent confrontations among civilians over what little basic supplies remain in the city” with "medicines for life-threatening illnesses are quickly running out, hospitals are only partially functioning, and the food and water are in short supply."

At least 1,582 civilians in Mariupol have been killed as a result of Russian shelling and a 12-day blockade, the city council said in an online statement on Friday.

“They are bombing it (Mariupol) 24 hours a day, launching missiles. It is hatred. They kill children,” Mr Zelenskyy said during a video address.

A Ukrainian serviceman walks near the position he was guarding in Mariupol, Ukraine. Picture: AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

Here are some of today's other developments:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of kidnapping the mayor of the southern port city of Melitopol, equating it to the actions of so-called Islamic State “terrorists”. - READ MORE

One of the pregnant women pictured escaping the ruins of the Mariupol maternity ward bombed by Russia has given birth to a daughter. - READ MORE

A member of Ukraine’s parliament, who is on a diplomatic assignment in Strasbourg, has said history is repeating itself as she referred to the world “averting their eyes” from Adolf Hitler before stepping in as the death toll increased. - READ MORE

Roman Abramovich, sanctioned by the UK Government on Thursday, has been disqualified as a director of Chelsea by the Premier League board but the sale of the club is expected to progress with oversight. - READ MORE

Belarus's armed forces’ chief of general staff, Viktor Gulevich, has said his country has no plans to enter into the war but is sending five battalion tactical groups (BTGs) to its border with Ukraine

The United States has accused Russia of using a UN Security Council meeting on Friday for “lying and spreading disinformation” as part of a bid to justify attacks with chemical or biological agents in Ukraine. - READ MORE

What else has been happening in Ukraine today?

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Meanwhile, in what is likely to raise fears of a potential escalation in the conflict, a senior Russian diplomat has warned that from now on, Russian forces will consider arms shipments to Ukraine as “legitimate targets” for attacks.

Mr Ryabkov reportedly said that Russia had made its position clear to the United States and others.

He said that Russia “warned the US that pumping weapons from a number of countries it orchestrates isn’t just a dangerous move, it’s an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets”.

Denouncing US sanctions against Moscow, he also said they were an “unprecedented attempt to deal a serious blow to various sectors of the Russian economy”.

At a news briefing this afternoon, President Zelenskyy said any negotiations between Russia and Ukraine must begin with a ceasefire. He also accused the West of being insufficiently involved in peace talks to date.

I spoke with @OlafScholz, @EmmanuelMacron. We discussed countering the aggressor, RF crimes against civilians. I ask my partners to help in releasing the captive mayor of Melitopol. Prospects for peace talks also discussed. We must stop the aggressor together — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 12, 2022

At the same briefing, Mr Zelenskyy said that 1,300 Ukrainian troops had been killed since the Russian invasion began on February 24.

He also claimed that between 500 and 600 Russian troops surrendered to Ukrainian forces on Friday. Both figures are yet to be independently verified.

Also this afternoon, Reuters reported that French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone, and urged him to call an immediate ceasefire.

A spokesperson for the German Government said the calls were made “as part of ongoing international efforts to end the war.”

According to the Kremlin, Mr Putin laid out terms for ending the war, including Ukraine’s demilitarisation and its ceding of territory, among other demands.

What has been happening in Ireland?

- 'I'm not here to lecture Boris Johnson': Taoiseach meets British PM amid growing crisis

Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaking to the Irish Ambassador to the UK, Adrian O'Neill, at the Embassy of Ireland in London. Picture: James Manning/PA Wire

Taoiseach Micheál Martin insisted he would not “lecture” British prime minister Boris Johnson on the UK's failure to accept more Ukrainian refugees during a meeting this afternoon.

- Taoiseach reveals EU spending on oil may be indirectly financing Russian invasion

The Taoiseach has said there is mounting concern that Europe’s large dependency on Russian oil, coupled with the escalation in price, is “indirectly” helping Russia fund its war effort in Ukraine.

- Kerry hotels and hostel to become host locations for fleeing Ukrainian refugees

The Innisfallen hotel at Fossa, Killarney. Picture: Google

Two hotels and a hostel in Kerry are closing to guests and have entered into an agreement with the Department of Children to host refugees from Ukraine.