China tightens controls as more virus cases reported

The government reported 588 new confirmed cases and no death in the 24 hours through to midnight on Friday
China tightens controls as more virus cases reported
China on Friday ordered a lockdown of the nine million residents of the north-eastern city of Changchun (Chinatopix via AP)
Sat, 12 Mar, 2022 - 15:41
Associated Press Reporter

China instituted new Covid-19 restrictions on Saturday that included urging the public not to leave Beijing and closing schools in Shanghai while the leader of Hong Kong warned that its coronavirus outbreak has yet to reach its peak.

In Beijing, where five new cases were reported, part of the Yosemite housing complex in the north-eastern district of Shunyi was locked down after an infection was found there. Residents were ordered to undergo testing.

The government said the infected person was a close contact of an earlier case in the capital.

“Please do not leave Beijing unless necessary,” a spokesman for the capital’s Communist Party committee, Xu Hejian, was cited by state TV as saying.

People line up for Covid-19 tests in Changchun (Chinatopix via AP)

The government reported 588 new confirmed cases and no death in the 24 hours through to midnight on Friday. Its numbers are low compared with some countries, but authorities say they are ready to lock down communities if one case is found.

The Shanghai city government, where 22 new cases were reported on Saturday, announced schools would switch back to teaching online.

Public attractions including the Oriental Pearl TV tower began requiring visitors to show negative results from virus tests, according to news reports.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam warned the territory’s wave of infections may not have peaked despite stringent controls on travel and business. It reported over 27,600 new confirmed cases.

“At this moment, we could not comfortably say that we have passed the peak,” she said at a news conference. “We’d rather take a very cautious stance.”

The new cases in mainland China included 134 in Jilin province in the north-east, where the industrial city of Changchun with a population of nine million was put on lockdown on Friday.

Changchun and the Jilin provincial capital, also called Jilin, are “still at the peak of community transmission,” the province’s party secretary, Jing Junhai, said in a statement.

On Saturday, the government announced Mayor Wang Lu of Jilin was replaced but gave no reason.

Yucheng in Shandong province also was on lockdown under China’s “zero tolerance” strategy, which aims to find and isolate every case.

More in this section

The flag of Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia says it executed 81 convicts in a single day
Croatia Flying Object Croatia criticises Nato after crash of Russian-made drone in Zagreb
Russia Ukraine War History is repeating itself ‘time and time again’, says Ukrainian MP
CoronavirusChina#COVID-19Place: International
<p>An explosion in an apartment building that came under fire from a Russian army tank in Mariupol, Ukraine. Picture: AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka</p>

Russia now considers arms shipments to Ukraine 'legitimate targets' for attacks

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

  • 15
  • 26
  • 28
  • 29
  • 36
  • 43
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices