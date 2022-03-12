Saudi Arabia says it executed 81 convicts in a single day

Saudi Arabia says it executed 81 convicts in a single day
(Alamy/PA)
Sat, 12 Mar, 2022 - 13:46
Associated Press reporters

Saudi Arabia has executed 81 people convicted of a variety of crimes, including killings and belonging to militant groups, in the largest mass execution conducted by the kingdom in recent memory.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency announced the executions, saying they included people “convicted of various crimes, including the murdering of innocent men, women and children”.

The kingdom also said they included members of al Qaida, the so-called Islamic State group and backers of Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

“The accused were provided with the right to an attorney and were guaranteed their full rights under Saudi law during the judicial process, which found them guilty of committing multiple heinous crimes that left a large number of civilians and law enforcement officers dead,” the Saudi Press Agency said.

“The kingdom will continue to take a strict and unwavering stance against terrorism and extremist ideologies that threaten the stability of the entire world.”

The kingdom’s last mass execution came in January 2016 with 47 people including a prominent opposition Shiite cleric who had rallied demonstrations.

More in this section

Russia Ukraine War Russians push towards Kyiv as siege of other cities goes on
Chile Presidential Inauguration Chile’s new leftist president, 36, vows to combat inequality
Russia Ukraine War Volodymyr Zelensky claims Russian forces have kidnapped mayor of Melitopol
executionsPlace: International
Croatia Flying Object

Croatia criticises Nato after crash of Russian-made drone in Zagreb

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

  • 15
  • 26
  • 28
  • 29
  • 36
  • 43
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices