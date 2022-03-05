Ukraine: What happened today, Saturday, March 5?

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has entered a 10th day, with the war causing Europe's biggest humanitarian disaster in decades.

Saturday saw a civilian evacuation fail, however, fresh ceasefire talks have are due to take place in the coming days.

As the day draws to a close, here are today's updates on the ever-evolving situation:

Russian president Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as “participation in the armed conflict”. READ MORE .

. Putin also said Western sanctions were akin to war on Saturday as his forces pressed on with their assault on Ukraine. READ MORE .

. Ukraine’s president has pleaded for a no-fly zone over his country and lashed out at Nato for refusing to impose one, warning that “all the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you”. Nato has said a no-fly zone could provoke widespread war in Europe. READ MORE .

. Earlier, a planned civilian evacuation from two besieged cities was called off. Russia and Ukraine traded blame over the failure to provide safe passage to civilians fleeing Mariupol and Volnovakha. READ MORE .

. The war has sent nearly 1.5 million refugees fleeing westward into the European Union. READ MORE .

. A third round of ceasefire talks are due to place on Monday.

A Sky News crew has been evacuated back to the UK from Ukraine after journalists were shot during an ambush by a suspected Russian “death squad” on Monday. READ MORE .

. Russia blocked Facebook and some other websites and passed a law that gave Moscow much stronger powers to crack down on independent journalism, prompting the BBC, Bloomberg and other foreign media to suspend reporting in the country. READ MORE .

. Russian Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin has been sacked by Haas with immediate effect. Mazepin’s contract has been terminated by the American-owned team following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. READ MORE .

. US secretary of state Antony Blinken is visiting eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine as Russia intensifies its war against the former Soviet republic. Mr Blinken arrived in the city of Rzeszow on Saturday for talks with top Polish officials and is set to go to a frontier post to meet Ukrainian refugees later in the day. READ MORE .

What happened in Ukraine today?

The first cease-fire attempted in Ukraine to evacuate desperate civilians collapsed Saturday amid ongoing shelling as Russian and Ukrainian officials traded blame and Moscow tightened its grip on the war-battered country’s strategic seacoast.

The struggle to enforce the temporary cease-fire in the southeastern port of Mariupol and the eastern city of Volnovakha showed the fragility of efforts to stop the fighting across Ukraine as the number of people fleeing the country reached 1.4 million just 10 days after Russian forces invaded.

A Ukrainian soldier carries a baby helping a fleeing family to cross the Irpin river in the outskirts of Kyiv. Picture: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Ukrainian officials said Russian artillery fire and airstrikes had prevented residents from leaving before the agreed-to evacuations got underway. Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of sabotaging the effort and claimed the actions of Ukraine’s leadership called into question the future of the country’s statehood.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces were holding key cities in the central and southeastern part of the country Saturday, while the Russians were trying to block and keep encircled Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv and Sumy.

“We’re inflicting losses on the occupants they could not see in their worst nightmare,” Zelenskyy said. He alleged that 10,000 Russian troops were killed in the 10 days of the war, a claim that could not be independently verified. The Russian military doesn’t offer regular updates on their casualties. Only once, on Wednesday, they revealed a death toll of nearly 500.

Putin has said that Russia would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there.

Ukraine’s president has pleaded for a no-fly zone over his country and lashed out at Nato for refusing to impose one, warning that “all the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you”.

Nato has said a no-fly zone, which would bar all unauthorised aircraft from flying over Ukraine, could provoke widespread war in Europe.

How has Ireland responded today?

More than €3 million has been raised by The Late Late Show's Irish Red Cross appeal with the money set to help those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

The Irish government is preparing to accept about 20,000 refugees from Ukraine. One Irishman in Warsaw has told the Irish Examiner how he is doing his bit to help people with their passage to this country.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Foreign Affairs says there is an appetite among some EU members to ban Russian ships from ports in the bloc.

A fourth round of sanctions is widely expected in the coming days, with more financial institutions likely to be kicked out of the Swift payments system.