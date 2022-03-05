Thousands flee as South Korean wildfire destroys homes

Thousands flee as South Korean wildfire destroys homes
Nearly 2,000 firefighters and troops battled the blaze (Yonhap via AP)
Sat, 05 Mar, 2022 - 08:54
AP Reporters

Thousands of South Korean firefighters and troops are battling a large wildfire that tore through an eastern coastal area and temporarily threatened a nuclear power station and a liquified natural gas plant.

The fire, which began on Friday morning on a mountain in the seaside town of Uljin and has spread across more than 14,800 acres to the nearby city of Samcheok, destroyed at least 159 homes and 46 other buildings and prompted the evacuation of more than 6,200 people.

Images from Uljin and Samcheok showed large swathes of white and grey smoke emerging from the slopes of mountains that cover the country’s eastern coast, and firefighters operating water hoses amid thick, smoky air.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths. Officials were investigating the cause of the blaze, which grew rapidly amid strong winds and dry conditions, South Korea’s ministry of the interior and safety said.

Thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes (Yonhap via AP)

As of Saturday afternoon, around 7,000 firefighters, troops and public workers as well as 65 helicopters and 513 vehicles, were being deployed to contain the fire, which after reaching Samcheok was moving southward back toward Uljin, driven by wind.

Officials hoped to contain the fire by sundown, Korea Forest Service Minister Choi Byeong-am told reporters.

Hundreds of firefighters worked overnight to successfully prevent the blaze from spreading to an LNG production facility in Samcheok, which is just north of Uljin.

President Moon Jae-in issued an alert on Friday afternoon as the fire reached the perimeter of a seaside nuclear power plant in Uljin, forcing the operator to reduce operations to 50% and cut off some electricity lines as preventive measures.

Hundreds of firefighters were deployed to the plant and kept the blaze under control before winds drove it northward toward Samcheok.

More in this section

Poland Ukraine War Russia announces ceasefire in two areas of Ukraine to allow humanitarian corridors
Boris Johnson visit to Poland and Estonia Boris Johnson warns of nuclear disaster risk after Ukrainian power plant shelled
Russian law on 'fake news' prompts media to halt reporting as websites blocked Russian law on 'fake news' prompts media to halt reporting as websites blocked
wildfirePlace: International
People attend funeral prayers for the victims of a suicide bombing in Peshawar (AP)

Pakistan vows to arrest masterminds of IS mosque attack

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

  • 10
  • 14
  • 28
  • 32
  • 38
  • 41
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices