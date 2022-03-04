Turkey offers to broker meeting between Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers

Turkey offers to broker meeting between Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, left, speaks with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (Olivier Matthys/AP)

Fri, 04 Mar, 2022 - 13:44
Associated Press Reporter

Turkey’s foreign minister says Ankara wants to bring Russia and Ukraine’s top diplomats together for talks during an international diplomacy forum in the country next week.

Speaking on Friday to reporters in Brussels where he attended a Nato meeting, Mevlut Cavusoglu said Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has confirmed his attendance at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum to be held in the Mediterranean coastal city between March 11-13.

Mr Cavusoglu said a meeting between Mr Lavrov and Ukraine’s Dmytro Kuleba could be possible.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov (Russian foreign ministry/AP)

But he added that he was not certain Ukrainian officials would be able to attend.

Turkey, which has close ties to both Ukraine and Russia, has been trying to balance its relations with both.

It has repeatedly offered to mediate between the two.

More in this section

Pakistan Explosion Scores killed as suicide bomber targets Shiite Muslim mosque in Pakistan
Poland Russia Ukraine War Q&A: What is the state of play in Ukraine crisis?
Pakistan Explosion At least 45 killed in blast at mosque in north-west Pakistan
RussiaTurkey#UkrainePlace: International
Libyan cadets demonstrate skills during their graduation ceremony at the War Academy in Misurata, Libya (Yousef Murad/AP)

Libyan factions urged to refrain from violence and pursue framework

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

  • 10
  • 14
  • 28
  • 32
  • 38
  • 41
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices