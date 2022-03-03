Ukraine: What happened today, Thursday, March 3?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the Russian president to meet with him as the war in Europe continues to rage.

Thursday saw Russian forces battle for control of a vital energy-producing city in Ukraine’s south and also gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea.

Ukrainian leaders called on citizens to wage guerrilla war against the invaders.

As the day draws to a close, here are today's updates on the ever-evolving situation.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to sit down for talks while urging the West to offer a stronger military assistance to Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion.

Mr Zelenskyy's office earlier said the second round of talks with the Russians has begun over the war in his country.

Ukraine's state emergencies agency says that at least 22 civilians have been killed in a Russian strike on a residential area in the city of Chernihiv, a city of 280,000 in Ukraine's north.

Russian negotiators in talks with Ukraine say another round of talks will likely be held shortly. Russia and Ukraine reached a tentative agreement to create safe corridors for civilians to exit besieged cities and observe local ceasefires in areas where they will be created.

The invasion has forced more than a million people to flee the war in just a week, an exodus so swift it almost matches the number of people who sought refuge in Europe in a whole year during the 2015 migration crisis.

Russian forces have seized a strategic Ukrainian seaport and besieged another as part of efforts to cut the country off from its coastline.

Some of Ukraine's most vulnerable citizens have reached safety in Poland through an effort of solidarity and compassion that transcended borders and raised a powerful counterpoint to war.

The UN human rights chief says military operations in Ukraine are "escalating further as we speak" and warned of "concerning reports" of the use of cluster bombs.

The International Criminal Court's prosecutor has launched an investigation that could target senior officials believed to be responsible for war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide amid a rising civilian death toll and widespread destruction of property during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

What happened in Ukraine today?

Russian negotiators in talks with Ukraine say another round of talks will likely be held shortly.

Vladimir Medinsky, Russian president Vladimir Putin’s adviser who led the Russian delegation in the talks in Belarus near the Polish border, said the parties’ “positions are absolutely clear, they are written down point by point”, including issues related to a political settlement of the conflict.

He confirmed that Russia and Ukraine reached a tentative agreement to create safe corridors for civilians to exit besieged cities and observe local ceasefires in areas where they will be created.

Delogates from both sides attend the Russian-Ukrainian ceasefire talks in the Belavezhskaya Pushcha National Park. Picture: Maxim Guchek/BelTA Pool Photo via AP

It comes as Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for Russian leader Vladimir Putin to meet him, salting the proposal with sarcasm.

“Sit down with me to negotiate, just not at 30 metres,” he said, apparently referring to recent photos of Mr Putin sitting at one end of an extremely long table when he met French President Emmanuel Macron.

“I don’t bite. What are you afraid of?” Mr Zelensky said at a news conference.

He said it would be sensible to have talks, adding: “Any words are more important than shots.”

Mr Zelenskyy said the world was too slow to offer support for his embattled country and prodded western leaders to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine to deny access to Russian warplanes.

The US and Nato allies have ruled out the move, which would see western militaries pitted directly against Russian forces.

Mr Zelenskyy said if the West remains reluctant to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine, it should at least provide Kyiv with fighter jets.

The mayor of Enerhodar, the site of the biggest nuclear plant in Europe, said Ukrainian forces were battling Russian troops on the city’s outskirts. Dmytro Orlov urged residents not to leave their homes.

What's happened in Ireland?

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said Ireland will have to increase military spending over the coming years.

Speaking at Leaders' Questions, the Tánaiste said the country needs to have the ability to effectively patrol seas and skies.

He said despite neutrality Ireland cannot assume it is under no threat of attack.

The Irish tricolour and the flag of Ukraine fly over Cork City Hall. Picture: Larry Cummins

“The assumption that we've made for 70 years now is a nobody would attack us because we're a country that's neutral militarily,” he said.

“Ukraine was neutral militarily. It wasn't part of any military alliance. It was attacked because it was politically part of the West, or at least wanted to be politically part of the West."

It comes as Caitriona Twomey of Cork Penny Dinners and a group of volunteers are travelling to Ukraine next week as part of a humanitarian convoy bringing essential supplies to the eastern European country.

Meanwhile, an Irishman who lost his eye while fighting in Bosnia is once again putting himself in the line of fire as he prepares to travel to Ukraine and take on Vladimir Putin’s forces.