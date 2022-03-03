Russia says further talks planned with Ukraine amid ‘mutual understanding’

Talks in the Belavezhskaya Pushcha National Park, close to the Polish-Belarusian border, northward from Brest, Belarus (Maxim Guchek/AP)
Thu, 03 Mar, 2022 - 18:43
Associated Press Reporter

Russian negotiators in talks with Ukraine say another round of talks will likely be held shortly.

Vladimir Medinsky, Russian president Vladimir Putin’s adviser who led the Russian delegation in the talks in Belarus near the Polish border, said the parties’ “positions are absolutely clear, they are written down point by point”, including issues related to a political settlement of the conflict.

He added without elaboration that “mutual understanding was found on part of them”.

Firefighters extinguish a building of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) after a rocket attack in Kharkiv (Andrew Marienko/AP)

He confirmed that Russia and Ukraine reached a tentative agreement to create safe corridors for civilians to exit besieged cities and observe local ceasefires in areas where they will be created.

Leonid Slutsky, a senior Russian politician who was part of the Russian delegation in talks, said that the details of safe corridors will need to be worked out quickly.

He said that the next round of talks could lead to agreements, some of which would need to be ratified by Russian and Ukrainian parliaments.

