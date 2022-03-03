UN concerned about reports of cluster bombs in Ukraine 

Delegates will vote on Friday on a resolution that would create a three-person panel of experts to monitor human rights and report on rights abuses and violations in Ukraine
A Ukrainian man stands in the rubble in Zhytomyr on Wednesday. Picture:  EMMANUEL DUPARCQ/AFP via Getty Images

Thu, 03 Mar, 2022 - 15:54
Associated Press reporters

The UN human rights chief says military operations in Ukraine are “escalating further as we speak” and warned of “concerning reports” of the use of cluster bombs.

Michelle Bachelet said the Ukrainian town of Volnovakha in the eastern Donetsk region, where pro-Russian separatists seized territory in 2014, leading to a drawn-out military conflict, “has been almost completely destroyed by shelling”, with residents hiding in basements.

She spoke on Thursday during an “urgent debate” at the Human Rights Council, where country after country spoke out against Russia’s invasion. Many Western envoys sported blue or yellow ties, scarves, jackets or ribbons on their lapels – colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Delegates will vote on Friday on a resolution that would create a three-person panel of experts to monitor human rights and report on rights abuses and violations in Ukraine.

US ambassador Sheba Crocker said her country was “deeply alarmed” by reports of “Russia’s deployment of weapons such as cluster munitions and thermobarics against cities where innocent people are sheltering”. She urged countries to vote for the resolution.

Chen Xu, China’s ambassador, hailed diplomatic talks between Russia and Ukraine but said his country opposed efforts to “politicise” human rights. He said China would vote against the resolution.

‘This town will starve if nothing comes’: Life in Russian-occupied Kherson

