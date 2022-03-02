Russia denies ‘incalculable losses’ during invasion of Ukraine

However, according to Ukraine’s presidential adviser, more than 7,000 Russian troops have been killed since the start of the invasion.
Ukrainian servicemen ride on tanks towards the front line with Russian forces in the Lugansk region of Ukraine. Picture: ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images

Wed, 02 Mar, 2022 - 17:58
Associated Press reporters

Some 498 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine, with 1,597 injured, a spokesman for the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Major General Igor Konashenkov on Wednesday rejected reports about “incalculable losses” of the Russians as “disinformation” and revealed Russia’s military casualties in Ukraine for the first time since the start of the invasion last Thursday.

He said the families of those killed are receiving all necessary assistance.

Maj Gen Konashenkov also said that neither conscripts nor cadets have been involved in the operation in Ukraine, dismissing media reports alleging otherwise.

He said more than 2,870 Ukrainian troops have been killed and some 3,700 more sustained injuries, while 572 others have been captured by the Russians.

However, according to Ukraine’s presidential adviser, more than 7,000 Russian troops have been killed since the start of the invasion.

Oleksiy Arestovich, a military adviser to president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said in a television briefing that hundreds of Russian servicemen have been taken prisoner, including senior officers.

He said a Russian army commander was taken to Belarus after being severely wounded.

Russiacasualties#UkrainePlace: International
