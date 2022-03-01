International Energy Agency moves to bolster oil supplies amid Ukraine crisis

International Energy Agency moves to bolster oil supplies amid Ukraine crisis
Oil tanker ship SCF Samotlor sails under Yavuz Sultan Selim bridge as it crosses the Bosphorus strait after departing from Russia’s Novorossiysk port, in Istanbul (Francisco Seco/AP)
Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 16:30
Associated Press Reporter

The International Energy Agency said that all 31 member countries have agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves “to send a strong message to oil markets” that there will be “no shortfall in supplies” as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The IEA board made the decision at an extraordinary board meeting of energy ministers chaired by US energy secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Besides the United States, other members of the organisation include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Japan and Canada.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexei Nikolsky/AP)

IEA members hold emergency stockpiles of 1.5 billion barrels.

The release amounts to 4% of stockpiles or roughly two million barrels per day for 30 days.

It is only the fourth time in history that the IEA has done a coordinated drawdown since the reserves were established in the wake of the Arab oil embargo in 1974.

More in this section

Cop26 - Glasgow Australia’s prime minister to continue work after testing positive for Covid-19
Russia Ukraine War Ukrainian president brands Russian attack on Kharkiv city centre a war crime
Ukraine Invasion Russia Reaction 'Watch your tongue': Dmitry Medvedev warns West economic wars often become real ones
RussiaOilDigitalPlace: International
Syria

Fire at shopping centre kills 11 in Syrian capital city

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 26, 2022

  • 1
  • 8
  • 16
  • 33
  • 36
  • 39
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices