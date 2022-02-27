North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea off east coast

North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea off east coast
File photo of a test firing of an unspecified missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)
Sun, 27 Feb, 2022 - 00:46
North Korea on Sunday launched a suspected ballistic missile into sea, South Korean and Japanese officials said, in the North’s apparent eighth round of weapons tests so far this year.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff announced that the launch had happened without providing further details. Japan’s Defence Ministry also said North Korea launched a possible ballistic missile.

A maritime safety warning from Japan’s Coast Guard issued a maritime safety said “an object possibly ballistic missile” was launched from North Korea and that it probably landed in the sea.

A file image of a televised launch of a North Korean missile being shown in South Korea (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

Vessels in the area were warned to stay away from objects that may have fallen from the air and to report them to authorities.

North Korea last month conducted seven rounds of missile tests in what some experts called an attempt to perfect its weapons technology and pressure Joe Biden’s administration to make concessions like relief from economic sanctions.

North Korea later halted testing activity after the start of the Winter Olympics in China, which is its last major major ally and economic pipeline. Some experts had predicted North Korea would resume tests and possible launch bigger weapons after the Olympics.

