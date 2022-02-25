Eight confirmed dead after more bodies found on burned-out ferry off Greece

Eight confirmed dead after more bodies found on burned-out ferry off Greece
(Petros Giannakouris/AP)
Fri, 25 Feb, 2022 - 19:08
Associated Press reporters

Rescuers in western Greece have discovered six more bodies on a ferry severely damaged by a fire en route to Italy last week, raising the death toll to eight.

Authorities said the bodies were found on the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia during an extensive search of the vessel that is currently anchored off the western port of Astakos.

Three more people, all believed to be truck drivers, remain missing.

The February 18 fire broke out after the ferry with 292 people on board sailed out of the north-western Greek port of Igoumenitsa, headed for Brindisi, Italy.

Most were rescued by a nearby Italian customs vessel and a Greek coast guard patrol boat that arrived later.

Smoke rises from the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

Two men who had been trapped below deck were rescued by helicopter and a third managed to reach the deck and alert rescuers by himself after being missing for two days.

The cause of the blaze is still being investigated. The vessel’s Italian operators said it started in a vehicle hold.

More in this section

Supreme Court Vacancy Biden to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson as first black woman on Supreme Court
Romania Ukraine Invasion Desperate Ukrainians fleeing across western borders
Netherlands Eurovision Song Contest Semi Final Russia barred from entering Eurovision Song Contest
FerryPlace: International
Russian invasion of Ukraine

BBC journalist reveals family home in Kyiv bombed in Russian air strikes

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

  • 1
  • 7
  • 28
  • 33
  • 35
  • 45
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices