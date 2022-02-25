BBC journalist reveals family home in Kyiv bombed in Russian air strikes

BBC journalist reveals family home in Kyiv bombed in Russian air strikes
BBC Journalist family home ‘destroyed’ in Ukraine bombings (Maia Mikhaluk)
Fri, 25 Feb, 2022 - 18:46
Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

A BBC journalist has revealed the apartment building in Ukraine where her family lived was partially destroyed in Russian air strikes.

During a live broadcast discussing the situation in the country, Olga Malchevska confirmed the multi-storey block hit by a Russian rocket in the early hours of Friday morning was her family home in the capital Kyiv.

In an interview with BBC World News anchor Karin Giannone, Malchevska said: “When we agreed about coming to the studio in the morning I could not imagine that actually at 3am London time I would find out that actually my home is bombed.

“I have just got a message from my mum, finally, I couldn’t reach her.

“She has been taking shelter, she is hiding in the basement and luckily she was not in our building, which was bombed at night.”

Fearing a Russian attack, many of the capital’s residents took shelter deep underground in metro stations on Thursday evening.

In the early hours of Friday morning, several explosions were heard in different parts of the city and air raid sirens also went off.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that at least three people were injured when a rocket hit a multi-storey apartment building, starting a fire.

A multi-storey apartment block in Kyiv destroyed in an explosion during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (Maia Mikhaluk/PA)

Malchevska said: “Those pictures, that footage that everybody saw is literally my home and people were vacated into the school where I started, thank god my family is safe.

“We are seeing a brigade coming to help, we are seeing the streets of Kyiv, this actual building is my home.

“I was living on the sixth floor. I just can’t link in my head that what I am seeing is actually somewhere where I used to live.”

More in this section

Romania Ukraine Invasion Desperate Ukrainians fleeing across western borders
Netherlands Eurovision Song Contest Semi Final Russia barred from entering Eurovision Song Contest
'Very brutal to see the terror in his eyes': Ukranian men separated from family and conscripted to fight 'on the spot' 'Very brutal to see the terror in his eyes': Ukranian men separated from family and conscripted to fight 'on the spot'
UkraineBBCPlace: InternationalPlace: UK
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, poses for a portrait, Friday, Feb., 18, 2022, in her office at the court in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Biden to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson as first black woman on Supreme Court

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

  • 1
  • 7
  • 28
  • 33
  • 35
  • 45
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices