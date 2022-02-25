Ukraine demands tougher sanctions against Russia as rocket strikes hit Kyiv

Ukraine demands tougher sanctions against Russia as rocket strikes hit Kyiv

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has demanded tougher sanctions (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Fri, 25 Feb, 2022 - 08:55
Sam Blewett and Amy Gibbons, PA Political Staff

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has demanded tougher sanctions and support fending off the Russian invasion as Kyiv was hit by airstrikes.

Mr Zelensky also called for allies to provide “effective counteraction” against Moscow’s advances after holding talks with Boris Johnson on Friday morning.

Downing Street said the British prime minister pledged further support “in the coming days” after the president updated him on the “terrible developments” in the Ukrainian capital.

British defence secretary Ben Wallace said more than 450 Russian troops had been killed, as a fierce resistance meant Moscow “failed” on the main objective on the first day of fighting.

Mr Johnson and Mr Zelensky spoke after Kyiv was hit by “horrific rocket strikes” and fighting reached the outskirts of the capital overnight.

After the call, the president said Ukraine “needs the support of partners more than ever”.

“We demand effective counteraction to the Russian Federation. Sanctions must be further strengthened,” Mr Zelensky added.

More in this section

Ukraine Tensions Ukraine warns of ‘subversive groups’ in Kyiv as US flags potential siege of city
Russia v Saudi Arabia - FIFA World Cup 2018 - Group A - Luzhniki Stadium Propaganda and fake videos of Ukraine invasion bombard users
The Gunman UK Premiere - London Sean Penn currently in Ukraine working on documentary about Russian invasion
Ukraine#UkrainePlace: UK
Fresh strikes have hit Kyiv amid warnings Russian forces are closing in on the capital as Nato allies prepare to determine the West’s next steps against the Kremlin (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

Nato allies to prepare next steps after ‘horrific’ rocket strikes in Kyiv

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

  • 1
  • 7
  • 28
  • 33
  • 35
  • 45
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices