Boris Johnson vows to ‘hobble’ Russia with sanctions over Ukraine invasion

Boris Johnson vows to ‘hobble’ Russia with sanctions over Ukraine invasion

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a televised address to the nation (Tolga Akmen/PA)

Thu, 24 Feb, 2022 - 12:17
Sam Blewett, David Hughes, Gavin Cordon and Amy Gibbons, PA Political Staff

Boris Johnson has vowed that Britain “cannot and will not just look away” as Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine and pledged to unite with allies to respond with a massive package of sanctions designed to “hobble the Russian economy”.

In a televised statement at midday, the British Prime Minister said the world could not stand by and allow the freedom of Ukraine to be “snuffed out” as Moscow hit its neighbour with a wide-ranging attack, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling.

“This act of wanton and reckless aggression is an attack not just on Ukraine, it’s an attack on democracy and freedom in eastern Europe and around the world,” Mr Johnson said.

Russian military vehicles move across the border from Crimea into Ukraine (State Border Guard Service/PA)

Mr Johnson criticised the the Russian president for having “unleashed war in our European continent”, attacking Ukraine “without any provocation and without any credible excuse”.

“Innumerable missiles and bombs have been raining down on an entirely innocent population,” Mr Johnson said.

“A vast invasion is under way by land by sea and by air.

We, and the world, cannot allow that freedom just to be snuffed out. We cannot and will not just look away.

“Today in concert with our allies we will agree a massive package of economic sanctions designed in time to hobble the Russian economy.

“Diplomatically, politically, economically, and eventually, militarily, this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure.”

Mr Johnson echoed an earlier address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in speaking directly to the Russian public, telling them: “I cannot believe this is being done in your name or that you really want the pariah status it will bring to the Putin regime.”

Mr Johnson spoke from No 10 after chairing an urgent Cobra emergency committee meeting on Thursday morning, and is scheduled to speak to the Commons in the evening.

Read More

Russia invades Ukraine in Europe's 'darkest hours' since WWII

More in this section

Ukraine Tensions Russia launches ‘full-scale war’ in Ukraine
Ukraine Tensions What to know as Russia invades Ukraine
Russia can compete in Eurovision despite Ukraine invasion, organisers say Russia can compete in Eurovision despite Ukraine invasion, organisers say
Ukraine#UkrainePlace: UK
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference at Nato headquarters in Brussels (Virginia Mayo/AP)

Nato vows to defend its entire territory after Russia attack

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

  • 1
  • 7
  • 28
  • 33
  • 35
  • 45
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices