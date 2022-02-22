Putin asks parliament for permission to use military force outside Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked the country’s parliament for permission to use military force outside the country.
Mr Putin’s letter to the upper house of parliament would formalise a Russian military deployment to rebel regions in eastern Ukraine, a day after the Russian leader recognised their independence.
It may also herald Mr Putin’s intention to launch a broader attack on Ukraine.
Western leaders earlier said Russian troops had moved into the country’s east – and the US called it an invasion.
Legislators are expected to quickly rubber-stamp Mr Putin’s request during a session on Tuesday.
Mr Putin signed friendship treaties earlier in the day with the two rebel regions that envisage the deployment of the Russian military there.