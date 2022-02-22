Russia recognises Ukraine-held areas as part of rebel regions

Russia recognises Ukraine-held areas as part of rebel regions
A woman crosses a checkpoint from the territory controlled by Russia-backed separatists to the territory controlled by Ukrainian forces in Novotroitske, eastern Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
Tue, 22 Feb, 2022 - 11:31
Vladimir Isachenkov and Yuras Karmanau, Associated Press

Russia has said its recognition of independence for areas in eastern Ukraine extends to territory currently held by Ukrainian forces.

The statement on Tuesday further raises the stakes amid Western fears that Moscow could follow up Monday’s recognition of rebel regions with a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said Russia has recognised the rebel regions’ independence “in borders that existed when they proclaimed” their independence in 2014.

People from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions get on a train at the railway station in Taganrog, Russia, to be taken to temporary residences in other regions of Russia (AP)

Ukrainian forces later reclaimed control of a large part of both regions during a nearly eight-year conflict that has killed more than 14,000 people.

