Emergency meeting called by UN Security Council over Ukraine crisis

Emergency meeting called by UN Security Council over Ukraine crisis
The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Monday night after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered Russian troops to ‘maintain the peace’ there (Alexei Alexandrov/AP)
Tue, 22 Feb, 2022 - 00:28
Associated Press reporters

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Monday night after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered Russian troops to “maintain the peace” there.

The meeting comes at the request of Ukraine, the United States and six other countries.

Russia, which currently holds the rotating council presidency, has scheduled it for 9pm New York time (2.00am Tuesday GMT). It has not yet been determined if the meeting will be open or closed.

Ukrainian UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said in a letter to his Russian counterpart that Kyiv is requesting the urgent meeting because Mr Putin’s actions violate Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the UN Charter and a 2014 UN General Assembly resolution.

It is virtually certain the Security Council will not take any action or issue any statement because Russia has veto power.

More in this section

Pictures of the Week-Global-Photo Gallery US and EU to impose sanctions amid Ukraine crisis
Ukraine Tensions Photo Gallery Timeline: The story behind Ukraine’s separatist regions
Russia Putin Explainer: What does Russian recognition of breakaway regions mean for the conflict in Ukraine?
UkrainePlace: International
Colombia Abortion

Colombia’s highest court rules to decriminalise abortion

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 19, 2022

  • 1
  • 6
  • 16
  • 30
  • 31
  • 46
  • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices