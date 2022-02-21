Climate protests targeting roads condemned by German officials

Climate protests targeting roads condemned by German officials
Climate activists block a road in Hamburg, Germany (Christian Charisius/dpa via AP)
Mon, 21 Feb, 2022 - 17:58
Associated Press Reporter

German officials have condemned protests by climate activists who blocked roads, including near the country’s biggest port.

Members of the group Uprising of the Last Generation glued themselves to roads in Stuttgart, Freiburg and near the port of Hamburg to demand an end to food waste.

The group argues that throwing away vast amounts of usable food contributes to hunger and climate change.

Bavaria’s top state security official said such blockades were not covered by freedom of assembly.

Climate activists block a road in Hamburg, Germany (Christian Charisius/dpa via AP)

“To massively impede people’s mobility or block the movement of goods is a serious breach of the law,” said Joachim Herrmann, of the conservative Christian Social Union.

Omid Nouripour, the head of Germany’s environmentalist Green Party, expressed support for peaceful protests but said the blockades could undermine popular support for measures to tackle climate change.

He also criticised the activists for threatening to step up their protests unless the government agreed to their demands by last Sunday.

Germany is not on track to meet its goals for reducing emissions of planet-warming gases.

The blockades are reminiscent of the protests last year by the climate action group Insulate Britain, which obstructed many major roads in the UK.

More in this section

Italy Etna Eruption Towering volcanic ash cloud rises into sky as Mount Etna roars again
Coronavirus - Thu Dec 2, 2021 Over-75s and people at high risk in the UK to be given fourth jab this spring
Greece Ferry Fire Search expanded on burning ferry off Corfu with 10 still missing
ProtestsPlace: International
<p>A house lies in ruins in Madagascar following an earlier storm (Viviene Rakotoarivony/AP)</p>

Madagascar braces for another ‘big one’ as cyclone approaches storm-hit island

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 19, 2022

  • 1
  • 6
  • 16
  • 30
  • 31
  • 46
  • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices