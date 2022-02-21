Three injured as fire breaks out at German residential complex

Three injured as fire breaks out at German residential complex
Firefighters battle a fire at residential complex in Essen Germany (KDF-TV/dpa via AP)
Mon, 21 Feb, 2022 - 08:00
AP Reporters

A huge fire broke out in an apartment building in the western German city of Essen early Monday, and three people were taken to a hospital after inhaling smoke, authorities said.

The fire service said that about 100 people were evacuated from the building, roughly the number of people who lived there, news agency dpa reported.

About 100 people were evacuated from the complex (KDF-TV/dpa via AP)

About 150 officers were dispatched to fight the fire.

The cause was not immediately clear, but the fire appeared to have spread quickly after it broke out in the early hours, fuelled by gusts from the latest of a series of storms that have hit northern Europe in recent days.

More in this section

Vegan statistics Eating vegetables may not protect against heart disease, study suggests
Australia welcomes back international tourists after nearly two years Australia welcomes back international tourists after nearly two years
Ukraine Tensions Last-ditch Putin peace talks a ‘welcome sign’ Ukraine conflict can be prevented
firePlace: International
Joe Biden leaves Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Georgetown section of Washington (AP)

Biden agrees in principle to meeting with Putin

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 19, 2022

  • 1
  • 6
  • 16
  • 30
  • 31
  • 46
  • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices