Hong Kong Covid controls may be tightened further

Hong Kong Covid controls may be tightened further
Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong (Vincent Yu/AP)
Sun, 20 Feb, 2022 - 12:00
Associated Press Reporter

Tough coronavirus rules that ban public gatherings in Hong Kong of more than two people might be tightened to stop a surge in infections, the territory’s top health official has said.

Speaking as 14 more deaths and 6,000 new cases were reported on Sunday, health secretary Sophia Chan gave no detail of what new restrictions might be brought in but she called on the public to stay at home.

Hong Kong is already operating under its strictest curbs on travel, business and public activity since the pandemic began.

In place since February 10, they also prohibit gatherings of more than two households. Restaurants, hair salons and religious sites have been closed.

Restaurants, hair salons and religious sites in Hong Kong have been closed since February 10 (Vincent Yu/AP)

The territory had 6,067 confirmed cases in the previous 24 hours. That was close to Thursday’s 6,116 cases, its highest daily total yet.

Chief executive Carrie Lam said last week the rapid spread of the Omicron variant is overwhelming Hong Kong hospitals. The government said on Thursday that 90% of hospital beds were filled.

To ease the pressure, construction crews from mainland China will build isolation units for 10,000 people after crowding at hospitals forced patients to wait outdoors in the cold.

More in this section

Ukraine Tensions Shelling hits eastern Ukraine amid escalating fears of Russian invasion
Johnson concedes sanctions ‘may not be enough’ to prevent war in Ukraine Johnson concedes sanctions ‘may not be enough’ to prevent war in Ukraine
Germany Munich Security Conference Ukrainian president seeks talks with Putin amid fears of imminent invasion
CoronavirusPlace: International
<p>The Queen during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House (Joe Giddens/PA)</p>

Britain's Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid-19

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 19, 2022

  • 1
  • 6
  • 16
  • 30
  • 31
  • 46
  • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices