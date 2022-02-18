Ukraine evacuation videos posted on Friday ‘were made earlier’

Metadata from two videos posted on Friday by Russia-backed separatists announcing an immediate evacuation of civilians from Ukraine’s tense border regions show the files were created two days ago.
The video by Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk rebel government, said Russia has prepared facilities.
Mr Pushilin alleged in the Telegram video statement posted on Friday afternoon that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was going to order an imminent offensive in the area.
Leonid Pasechnik, head of the Luhansk rebel government, posted a similar video on his own Telegram channel on Friday afternoon.
Telegram retains metadata, which includes by default the date a file is created.
US authorities have alleged that Russia has planned an invasion all along, and said the Kremlin had planned pre-recorded videos as well as part of a disinformation campaign.
Meanwhile, the White House has accused Russia of being responsible for recent cyberattacks targeting Ukraine’s defence ministry and major banks.
The announcement from Anne Neuberger, the White House’s chief cyber official, was the most pointed attribution of responsibility for cyber intrusions that have unfolded as tensions escalate between Russia and Ukraine.