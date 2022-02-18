Hundreds rescued from ferry fire near Greek island

A ferry passenger is helped by coast guard officers as he arrives at the port of Corfu island (InTime News via AP)
Fri, 18 Feb, 2022 - 08:01
AP Reporters

More than 280 people have been evacuated from a ferry in north-western Greece that caught fire overnight while heading to southern Italy.

At least one person was slightly injured during the evacuation, coast guard officials said. No-one was reported missing.

The pre-dawn fire broke out on Friday on the Italy-flagged Euroferry Olympia shortly after it left the port of Igoumenitsa in north-west Greece for the Italian port of Brindisi with 239 passengers and 51 crew members on board.

The ferry was traveling in the Ionian Sea near the small Greek island of Ereikousa, around nine miles north of the island of Corfu, when the fire started.

Images from local television channels of the ferry indicated the fire was extensive.

The rescued passengers were being transported to Corfu.

Six boats from Greece’s coast guard and navy participated in the rescue along with four helicopters, an Italian customs inspection boat and several passing vessels, senior coast guard official Nikos Lagadianos said.

Military helicopters fly over the Osipovichi training ground during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills near Osipovichi , Belarus (AP)

Allies warn over Kremlin attempts to justify invasion of Ukraine

