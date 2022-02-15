US has not verified claim of Russia troop withdrawal, President Biden says

Biden made the remarks at the White House hours after Russia announced that some units participating in military exercises near Ukraine’s borders would begin returning to their bases.
President Joe Biden speaks about Ukraine (Alex Brandon/AP)
Tue, 15 Feb, 2022 - 20:54
Vladimir Isachenkov, Associated Press

President Joe Biden said the US has “not yet verified” Russia’s claim that some of its forces have withdrawn from the Ukraine border, adding an invasion of Ukraine remains a distinct possibility.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Sergey Guneev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier on Tuesday said Russia was ready for talks with the United States and Nato on military transparency, missile deployment limits and other security issues.

But Mr Biden continued to express scepticism about Russia’s intentions.

Mr Biden warned again that if Russia invades Ukraine, the US “will rally the world to oppose its aggression”.

