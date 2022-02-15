Ukraine crisis: Irish advised to leave country despite reports of de-escalation

Ukraine crisis: Irish advised to leave country despite reports of de-escalation

Russian army tanks stand ready to move back to their permanent base after drills in Russia. Picture: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

Tue, 15 Feb, 2022 - 20:21
Sean Murray

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said he welcomes reports of a possible de-escalation on the ground in Ukraine, but still advised Irish citizens to leave the country as soon as possible.

Earlier today, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow is ready for talks with the US and Nato on limits for missile deployments and military transparency.

The further sign of easing tensions came after Russia announced it was pulling back some troops from exercises near the border with Ukraine. However, Nato had earlier said it had not seen any sign of de-escalation as of yet.

In a statement tonight, Mr Coveney said it was urgent that Russia de-escalate, abide by international law and engage in dialogue.

It comes as 114 Irish citizens in Ukraine have registered with the embassy in Kyiv. The Department of Foreign Affairs is subject to change over the coming days.

The department is also in close contact with families who have surrogacy arrangements in Ukraine, and is continuing to provide support and assistance.

Mr Coveney said: “My Department’s advice in respect of Ukraine remains not to traveI. I encourage any Irish citizen in Ukraine who has not already done so to register with the Embassy.

“Citizens currently in the country should leave now using available commercial options.”

Read More

Ukraine reports cyber attack on defence ministry website, banks

More in this section

Waiting Room Tackling hospital waiting lists a 'significant challenge', Sláintecare report says
8,815 new Covid cases as Nphet to discuss lifting mask requirement in schools 8,815 new Covid cases as Nphet to discuss lifting mask requirement in schools
Climate change ‘may have profound and unanticipated effects’ on disease transmission Climate change ‘may have profound and unanticipated effects’ on disease transmission
#UkraineRussia
<p>The requirement to wear masks could end as early next week, sources have said. A sign on a shop door that face masks must be worn. File Picture: Denis Minihane.</p>

Mask-wearing requirement could end as early as next week

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices