Ukraine crisis: Irish advised to leave country despite reports of de-escalation

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said he welcomes reports of a possible de-escalation on the ground in Ukraine, but still advised Irish citizens to leave the country as soon as possible.
Earlier today, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow is ready for talks with the US and Nato on limits for missile deployments and military transparency.
The further sign of easing tensions came after Russia announced it was pulling back some troops from exercises near the border with Ukraine. However, Nato had earlier said it had not seen any sign of de-escalation as of yet.
In a statement tonight, Mr Coveney said it was urgent that Russia de-escalate, abide by international law and engage in dialogue.
It comes as 114 Irish citizens in Ukraine have registered with the embassy in Kyiv. The Department of Foreign Affairs is subject to change over the coming days.
The department is also in close contact with families who have surrogacy arrangements in Ukraine, and is continuing to provide support and assistance.
Mr Coveney said: “My Department’s advice in respect of Ukraine remains not to traveI. I encourage any Irish citizen in Ukraine who has not already done so to register with the Embassy.
“Citizens currently in the country should leave now using available commercial options.”