Andrew and Virginia Giuffre reach out-of-court settlement in civil claim

Court documents show Andrew will make a “substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights”.
Andrew and Virginia Giuffre reach out-of-court settlement in civil claim

Picture: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Tue, 15 Feb, 2022 - 16:15
PA

Britain's Prince Andrew and his accuser Virginia Giuffre have reached an out-of-court settlement in the civil sex claim filed in the US.

In a letter submitted to the United States District Court on Tuesday, Ms Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies wrote jointly with Andrew’s lawyers to say that the parties had “reached a settlement in principle”.

Court documents show Andrew will make a “substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights”.

Andrew has also pledged to “demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein” by supporting the “fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”

A second document, a letter addressed to US judge Lewis A Kaplan, who has been overseeing the case, said: “We write jointly with counsel for defendant to advise the court that the parties reached a settlement in principle of the above-referenced action.” 

It goes on to say the parties involved plan to file a “stipulation of dismissal of the case” within 30 days.

The letter, signed by Ms Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies, concludes: “We appreciate the time and effort the court has devoted to this matter.”

More to follow

More in this section

Four dead and 17 missing after Spanish fishing boat sinks off Canada Four dead and 17 missing after Spanish fishing boat sinks off Canada
Council candidate accused of trying to kill Kentucky mayoral contender Council candidate accused of trying to kill Kentucky mayoral contender
Business people meeting in office lobby Belgium to give workers right to request four-day week
#Royal Family
FILE — A parent walks away from the Sandy Hook Elementary School with her children following a shooting at the school in Newtown, Conn., Dec. 14, 2012. The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have agreed to a settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012, according to a court filing, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News via AP)

Families of US school shooting victims agree £54m settlement with gun maker

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 12, 2022

  • 6
  • 19
  • 30
  • 31
  • 33
  • 43
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices