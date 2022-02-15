Andrew and Virginia Giuffre reach out-of-court settlement in civil claim

Britain's Prince Andrew and his accuser Virginia Giuffre have reached an out-of-court settlement in the civil sex claim filed in the US.
In a letter submitted to the United States District Court on Tuesday, Ms Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies wrote jointly with Andrew’s lawyers to say that the parties had “reached a settlement in principle”.
Court documents show Andrew will make a “substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights”.
Andrew has also pledged to “demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein” by supporting the “fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”
A second document, a letter addressed to US judge Lewis A Kaplan, who has been overseeing the case, said: “We write jointly with counsel for defendant to advise the court that the parties reached a settlement in principle of the above-referenced action.”
It goes on to say the parties involved plan to file a “stipulation of dismissal of the case” within 30 days.
The letter, signed by Ms Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies, concludes: “We appreciate the time and effort the court has devoted to this matter.”