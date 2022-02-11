Five police officers are shot and four more are hit by shrapnel in ambush

Five police officers are shot and four more are hit by shrapnel in ambush
The scene near where five Phoenix police officers were shot and wounded after responding to a report of gunfire inside a home (AP Photo/Jacques Billed)
Fri, 11 Feb, 2022 - 17:39
Jacques Billeaud and Paul Davenport, Associated Press

Five police officers have been shot in an ambush after responding to a report of gunfire inside a home, with four hurt while trying to get a baby to safety, the force said.

Another four officers were injured by shrapnel or ricocheting bullets.

All are expected to survive, Sgt Andy Williams from Phoenix Police in Arizona said.

The suspect was found dead in the barricaded home and a woman inside was critically injured, police said in a statement which did not say how the suspect died.

The most seriously injured officer was the first on the scene and was invited into the home before being shot, Mr Williams said.

This is just one more example of the dangers that officers face every day keeping us and our community safe. If I seem upset, I am. This is senseless. It does not need to happen and it continues to happen over and over again

He was able to retreat to safety.

The baby had been inside the home “and at some point was placed in a carrier and placed outside”, Mr Williams told reporters at one of two hospitals where the wounded officers were being treated.

Sgt Ann Justus, a police department spokeswoman, said the baby was unharmed.

Earlier, chief of police Jeri Williams said four of the five officers were recovering from their wounds, while the fifth was “seriously hurt but is on the road to recovery”.

A video on KPNX-TV showed a man coming out of the home with what appeared to be a bag, setting it down just outside the front door and then raising his hands to surrender while backing away from the house.

The video then appeared to show gunfire as officers approached the doorway and then scattered.

Ms Williams said the first officer to arrive was shot and wounded “multiple times”.

She said: “This is just one more example of the dangers that officers face every day keeping us and our community safe.

“If I seem upset, I am. This is senseless. It does not need to happen and it continues to happen over and over again.”

No identities have been released and police say they are still trying to learn circumstances of the incident.

The neighbourhood where the events unfolded has newly built homes and the home where the shooting happened had its second-story windows shot out.

More in this section

George Floyd Officers Civil Rights Officers arresting George Floyd ‘had training in civil rights and first aid’
World Trade Center Biden to split frozen Afghan funds between 9/11 victims and relief efforts
Virus Outbreak Canada Protests Canadian authorities look to the courts to break blockade
PhoenixPlace: International
People block highway 75 with heavy vehicles and farm equipment and access to the Canada-United States border crossing at Emerson, Manitoba (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ontario declares an emergency over lorry blockades in Canada

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 9, 2022

  • 3
  • 23
  • 27
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices