Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for Covid for a second time

The Prince of Wales (PA)

Thu, 10 Feb, 2022 - 12:13
Laura Elston, PA Court Reporter

Britain's Prince Charles has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating, Clarence House has announced.

It is the second time heir to the British throne Charles, 73, has contracted coronavirus, after he fell ill with the virus in 2020.

A message on the prince’s official Twitter page read: “This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating.

“HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

The development comes just days after the Queen marked her Platinum Jubilee by expressing her “sincere wish” that the Duchess of Cornwall would be Queen Camilla at Charles’s side when he is one day King.

On Wednesday evening, Charles met scores of people and was accompanied by Camilla at a reception in the British Museum to celebrate the work of the British Asian Trust (BAT).

