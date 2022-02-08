New York’s vegan mayor admits he eats fish

Mayor Eric Adams (AP)
Tue, 08 Feb, 2022 - 12:36
Associated Press Reporter

There was something fishy about New York City mayor Eric Adams’ declarations that he is a vegan.

The Democrat – who wrote a book promoting his plant-based lifestyle and rolled out “Vegan Fridays” in New York’s public schools – admitted he occasionally eats fish.

The new mayor was reeled into making the admission after Politico reported over the weekend that he had been ordering fish at restaurants.

Mr Adams initially sidestepped specifics about his eating habits on Monday while demonstrating how to cook a vegan chili, as he promoted a city health programme to help people with chronic disease by providing them resources related to a plant-based diet.

I want to be a role model for people who are following or aspire to follow a plant-based diet but, as I said, I am perfectly imperfect, and have occasionally eaten fish

The mayor told reporters he’s “perfectly imperfect” and said people should not worry about what is on his plate.

Hours later, Mr Adams was released a statement admitting he does not always adhere to his veganism.

“I aspire to be plant-based 100% of the time. I want to be a role model for people who are following or aspire to follow a plant-based diet but, as I said, I am perfectly imperfect, and have occasionally eaten fish,” he said.

Mr Adams, who has been in office a little over a month, is not the first mayor of the nation’s largest city to find himself in a culinary controversy.

The last occupant, Bill de Blasio, was skewered early in his first term after he was spotted eating pizza with a knife and fork.

