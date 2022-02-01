Israel demolishes east Jerusalem home of Palestinian gunman

The Palestinian militant group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, praised the attack as a “heroic operation” and said Abu Shkhaidem was one of its members
Israel demolishes east Jerusalem home of Palestinian gunman
The ruins of the family home of Palestinian militant Fadi Abu Shkhaidem (Mahmoud Illean/PA)
Tue, 01 Feb, 2022 - 14:05
Associated Press reporters

Israeli police have demolished the east Jerusalem home of a Palestinian militant who killed an Israeli man in a shooting in the Old City.

Fadi Abu Shkhaidem shot Eliyahu Kay, a 26-year-old immigrant from South Africa, and wounded two police officers and two other bystanders in November’s incident near Jerusalem’s flashpoint holy site, known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary.

He was shot dead by police at the scene.

Israeli security forces deploy in the Shuafat refugee camp in Jerusalem after the demolition of the family home of Palestinian militant Fadi Abu Shkhaidem (Mahmoud Illean/AP)

The Palestinian militant group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, praised the attack as a “heroic operation” and said Abu Shkhaidem was one of its members.

Police said 150 officers were dispatched to the Shuafat refugee camp to accompany engineers carrying out a Supreme Court ruling authorising the home’s demolition.

Palestinians have carried out scores of stabbing, shooting and car-ramming attacks targeting Israeli civilians and security personnel in recent years.

Palestinians and rights groups contend some of the alleged car-rammings were accidents and accuse Israel of using excessive force against attackers.

The widow of Palestinian militant Fadi Abu Shkhaidem holds his portrait at a relative’s home after Israeli security forces demolished the family home (Mahmoud Illean/AP)

Israel maintains a policy of demolishing the homes of Palestinian attackers, with officials saying the move deters future attacks.

Rights groups view it as a form of collective punishment.

Israel captured east Jerusalem — home to holy sites to three faiths — in the 1967 Middle East war and later annexed it in a move not recognised by most of the international community.

The Palestinians seek east Jerusalem as the capital of a future state.

The city’s future remains one of the most divisive issues in the century-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Read More

Amnesty joins rights groups in accusing Israel of apartheid

More in this section

Gaza Weather Amnesty joins rights groups in accusing Israel of apartheid
Myanmar Violence and protests mark anniversary of Myanmar army takeover
Persian Gulf Tensions US military fired missiles during attack on UAE by Yemen’s Houthi rebels
DemolitionDigitalPlace: International
<p>UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arriving at 10 Downing Street, London. Picture: PA</p>

UK public may not be told if Boris Johnson gets fined for partygate Covid rule breaches

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 29, 2022

  • 7
  • 10
  • 26
  • 35
  • 43
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices