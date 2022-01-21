US singer Meat Loaf dies aged 74

American singer Meat Loaf, known for hits like Bat Out Of Hell, has died at the age of 74, his family has announced.

A post on his official Facebook page said the star’s wife Deborah was at his side.

It read: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.

“His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World.

“Bat Out of Hell remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.”

The post added: “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time.

“From his heart to your souls… don’t ever stop rocking!”

The singer, whose real name was Michael Lee Aday, has sold millions of albums worldwide, with the Bat Out Of Hell trilogy among his most popular musical offerings.

In 2016 he was honoured with the Hero Award at the annual Q Awards music ceremony, which he dedicated to everyday heroes and called on people to “bring love back into this world”.