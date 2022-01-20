Tina Turner and husband buy £56m estate on shore of Lake Zurich

Tina Turner and her husband have bought a Swiss estate for £56 million (William Conran/PA)
Thu, 20 Jan, 2022 - 11:34
Associated Press reporters

Veteran rock and roll singer Tina Turner and her husband have reportedly bought a 70-million-Swiss-franc (£56 million) estate with 10 buildings, pond, stream, swimming pool and boat dock on Lake Zurich.

The 82-year-old star’s husband, Erwin Bach, was quoted in daily Handelszeitung as saying the couple acquired the century-old, 260,000-square-foot property in the village of Staefa in September.

Bach said the purchase was a logical step because they both have Swiss nationality now and “feel very comfortable in Switzerland.”

He added that “due to the pandemic and its consequences we — like many other Swiss — unfortunately are refraining from travel.”

Swiss news reports say they will be nearby neighbours to Swiss tennis superstar Roger Federer, who reportedly also looked at the property before settling on a different one further east along the lake.

Turner, known for such hits as Proud Mary and What’s Love Got To Do With It and her dynamic on-stage performances, married German music executive Bach in 2013 after a long relationship.

Born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26 1939, in Brownsville, Tennessee, she has lived in Switzerland with him since 1994.

Turner and Bach have rented a home in the town of Kuesnacht, closer to the city of Zurich, for years.

International
