North Korea fires projectile in fourth launch this month, officials say

North Korea has fired at least one suspected ballistic missile into the sea in its fourth weapons launch this month, officials in South Korea and Japan said.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff did not immediately say whether the projectile was ballistic or how far it flew. Japan’s Prime Minister’s Office said it detected a possible ballistic missile launch from North Korea, but did not immediately provide more details.

Japan’s Coast Guard issued a statement urging vessels traveling around the Japanese coast to watch out for falling objects but no immediate damage to vessels or aircraft were reported.

The Monday launch came after the North conducted a pair of flight tests of a purported hypersonic missile on January 5 and January 11 and also test-fired ballistic missiles from a train on Friday in an apparent reprisal over fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration last week for its continuing test launches.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches what it says was a test launch of a hypersonic missile on January 11 (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

North Korea has been ramping up tests in recent months of new missiles designed to overwhelm missile defences in the region.

Some experts say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is going back to a tried-and-true technique of pressuring the US and regional neighbours with missile launches and outrageous threats before offering negotiations meant to extract concessions.

A US-led diplomatic push aimed at convincing North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons program collapsed in 2019 after the Trump administration rejected the North’s demands for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.

Mr Kim has since pledged to further expand a nuclear arsenal he clearly sees as his strongest guarantee of survival, despite the country’s economy suffering major setbacks amid pandemic-related border closures and persistent US-led sanctions.

His government has so far rejected the Biden administration’s call to resume dialogue without preconditions, saying that Washington must first abandon its “hostile policy”, a term Pyongyang mainly uses to describe sanctions and combined US-South Korea military exercises.