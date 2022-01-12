Deaths reported after large explosion rocks Mogadishu airport

Deaths reported after large explosion rocks Mogadishu airport
A man sifts through wreckage at the scene of a blast in Mogadishu, Somalia Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. A large explosion was reported outside the international airport in Somalia’s capital on Wednesday and an emergency responder said there were deaths and injuries. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)
Wed, 12 Jan, 2022 - 11:02
Associated Press reporters

A large explosion has been reported outside the international airport in Somalia’s capital and an emergency responder said there were deaths and injuries.

The founder of the Aamin ambulance service, Abdulkadir Adan, tweeted that he was “deeply saddened by the loss of life and injuries”.

He posted a photo from the scene of a mangled vehicle.

It was not immediately clear how many people were dead or who was targeted. The Somali National News Agency reports “unspecified casualties”.

The al Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group that controls parts of Somalia often carries out bombings at high-profile locations in the capital.

