Half of western Europe could be infected with Covid in next six weeks – report

There were more than seven million new cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 across Europe in the first week of January, and half the western continent’s population could be infected in the next six to eight weeks, the World Health Organisation has said.

WHO Europe director Dr Hans Kluge said at a media briefing on Tuesday that 26 countries in its region reported that more than 1% of their populations are being infected with Covid-19 each week, warning there is a “closing window of opportunity” for countries to prevent their health systems from being overwhelmed.