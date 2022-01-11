Six missing after collapse hits apartment block being built in South Korea

Six missing after collapse hits apartment block being built in South Korea
The exterior wall of an apartment under construction is seen collapsed at a site in Gwangju, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. South Korean emergency officials on Tuesday said that at least six people were missing and more than 100 households were forced to evacuate following the partial collapse of a high-rise apartment building that was under construction in the city of Gwangju. (Chung Hoe-sung /Yonhap via AP)
Tue, 11 Jan, 2022 - 12:53
Associated Press reporters

At least six people are missing and dozens of nearby households were forced to evacuate after the partial collapse of a high-rise apartment building under construction in the South Korean city of Gwangju, emergency officials said.

Jo Ho-ik, a fire department official, said rescue workers temporarily stopped searching in the evening for the missing people — believed to be construction workers on the site — because of concerns that the structure could crumble further.

He said workers could resume searching on Wednesday depending on a safety inspection.

Emergency workers rescued three labourers, including two who had been trapped in a shipping container pounded by rubble, after the exterior wall of the 39-floor structure partially collapsed on Tuesday afternoon.

One of the workers who were rescued was treated for minor injuries.

The collapse destroyed at least 10 vehicles parked below and forced emergency officials to evacuate 109 families and around 90 shops in nearby buildings.

Officials are investigating the cause of the collapse.

They said 394 workers had been employed at the construction site, including the six who remain out of contact.

More in this section

Israeli Laboratory Leads Western World In Blood Testing Over half of Europeans will be infected by Omicron in 6-8 weeks, according to WHO
Capitol Riot Images of the Day Trump lawyers claim protected speech in bid to have January 6 cases thrown out
Apartment Building Fire Safety doors failure probed after deadly New York City apartment block fire
collapsePlace: International
In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service,Russian peacekeepers wait to leave an airport of Almaty upon their arrival, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. As Kazakhstan struggles to cope with an increasingly violent uprising this week, it has turned for help to a Russian-led security bloc, the Collective Security Treaty Organization. Thousands of Russian troops have now been dispatched to Kazakhstan to help secure strategic facilities. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Kazakh leader says Russian-led troops will pull out after quelling unrest

READ NOW

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 8, 2022

  • 4
  • 8
  • 19
  • 35
  • 36
  • 41
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices