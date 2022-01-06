Cruise liner Hurtigruten cuts short Antarctic voyage after Covid outbreak

Cruise liner Hurtigruten cuts short Antarctic voyage after Covid outbreak

Ten people on board the MS Roald Amundsen cruise vessel had tested positive for Covid-19.

Thu, 06 Jan, 2022 - 19:49
Reuters

Norwegian cruise and travel operator Hurtigruten will cut short a voyage in the Antarctica region following an outbreak of the coronavirus, the company said.

Ten people on board the MS Roald Amundsen cruise vessel had tested positive for Covid-19, and the ship will return to port in Chile two days ahead of schedule, said a spokesperson for Hurtigruten Expeditions.

The ship, carrying some 362 passengers and crew, had set out for an 18-day cruise from Punta Arenas in southern Chile and will now return to the same port.

The MS Roald Amundsen was also hit by a coronavirus outbreak in August 2020, when dozens of passengers and crew tested positive, public health officials in Norway said at the time.

Hurtigruten Expeditions operates a fleet of seven ships offering voyages in over 30 countries, including in the polar regions.

Cruise liners Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line earlier this week cancelled sailings amid rising fears of Omicron-related coronavirus infections that have dampened the nascent recovery of the pandemic-ravaged industry.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said last week people should avoid travelling on cruise ships regardless of their vaccination status. 

Read More

'Ghost flights' to keep airports slots are criticised

More in this section

Jeffrey Epstein Maxwell Trial Second Ghislaine Maxwell juror ‘was sexually abused as a child’
General Stock - Education - May 2008 Scientists creating ‘risky’ self-spreading viruses in US and EU, paper warns
Hampshire Stock Images Man handed life sentence for attacking girlfriend and killing her unborn baby
#COVID-19Person: Cruise
<p>Riot police officers stand by during a protest in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday. Picture: AP Photo/Vladimir Tretyakov</p>

Kazakhstan leader says constitutional order restored amid deadly protests

READ NOW

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 5, 2022

  • 8
  • 24
  • 36
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices