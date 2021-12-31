Cathay Pacific suspends cargo flights for a week due to virus controls

Cathay Pacific Airways aircrafts line up on the tarmac at the Hong Kong International Airport (AP)
Fri, 31 Dec, 2021 - 09:36
AP Reporters

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airlines is suspending cargo flights for a week due to stricter quarantine requirements for air crews, potentially adding to strain on global supply chains.

Long-haul flights to Europe, across the Pacific and to Riyadh and Dubai are suspended through to January 6, the airline said.

It promised to try to help customers “mitigate the disruption”.

The airline’s workforce is stretched thin after the quarantine for Cathay Pacific flight crews returning from abroad was extended to one week in a hotel room, from three days.

The South China Morning Post newspaper said the longer quarantine would leave Cathay without enough pilots for all its flights.

The airline earlier asked staff to volunteer for a “closed-loop system” under which they would work for three-week stints with brief stopovers in Hong Kong, but too few agreed, according to news reports.

Cathay said earlier it would reduce its schedule of passenger flights in the first three months of 2022 due to staff shortages.

On Friday, the airline said five air crew members tested positive for the coronavirus’s Omicron variant after returning from abroad.

It blamed “a serious breach of protocols” by those employees and said it would lead to unspecified discipline.

