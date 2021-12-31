New virus infections driven by Omicron soar in Australia

New virus infections driven by Omicron soar in Australia
Health care workers administer Covid-19 tests at a drive-through clinic in Sydney (AAP via AP)
Fri, 31 Dec, 2021 - 09:22
AP Reporters

New coronavirus infections have soared again in Australia to a record of more than 32,000, just days after surpassing 10,000 for the first time.

Experts say the explosion is being driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant and a recent relaxation of restrictions in Sydney and other areas.

More than 15,000 of the new cases were reported in Sydney. Another 5,000 cases came from elsewhere in New South Wales state, while almost 6,000 were confirmed in Victoria state, home to Australia’s second-largest city, Melbourne.

While hospital cases and deaths have been increasing from the surge, so far they have not reached comparative levels seen in previous outbreaks.

And many cities were planning to go ahead with New Year’s Eve celebrations, including the famous fireworks display from the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House.

Authorities are expecting far smaller crowds than in pre-pandemic years, when as many as one million revellers would crowd inner Sydney.

Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison remained upbeat despite the rising virus numbers and the many natural challenges the nation has recently faced.

Australian health authorities have reported a record 32,000 new virus cases, many of them in Sydney (AAP via AP)

“Despite the pandemic, despite the floods, the fires, continuing drought in some areas, the cyclones, the lockdowns, even mice plagues, Australia is stronger today than we were a year ago. And we’re safer,” Mr Morrison said in a New Year’s Eve message.

“We have one of the lowest death rates and the highest vaccination rates from Covid anywhere in the world,” he added.

In New South Wales state, officials reported six new deaths while 763 patients were in hospital, including 69 in intensive care.

The state has not been able to keep up with demand for tests, leaving people to wait for hours.

However, state premier Dominic Perrottet said the health system was coping overall.

“While the case numbers are substantially increasing, compared to where we were with the delta variant, our position remains incredibly strong,” he said.

“Our number one priority here in New South Wales is to keep our people safe and that will continue to be our priority as we move through this next phase.”

More in this section

Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine after Biden threatens sanctions
Colorado Wildfires Colorado wildfires force evacuations as hundreds of homes burn
Virginia Giuffre lawsuit Duke of York’s accuser insists she is a US resident
CoronavirusAustraliaPlace: International
The Simorgh, or ‘Phoenix’, rocket launches at an undisclosed location in Iran (Iranian Defense Ministry/AP)

Iran launches rocket into space amid Vienna nuclear talks

READ NOW

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 29, 2021

  • 22
  • 25
  • 28
  • 32
  • 35
  • 47
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices