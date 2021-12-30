Fewer Omicron hospitalisations in SA than at start of Delta wave – study

Fewer people with Covid-19 were admitted to hospital during the first four weeks of the Omicron outbreak in South Africa than during the start of the Beta and Delta waves.

A preprint study, published on Preprints with The Lancet, this week, also found that those who were admitted to hospital with Omicron were less likely to become severely ill than those who had been admitted with Delta or Beta.

Researchers compared patients hospitalised with Covid during the first four weeks of the Omicron wave in Gauteng Province with those in hospital during the waves of Delta and Beta earlier in the pandemic.

“The proportion of cases admitted was lower and those admitted were less severe during the first four weeks of the Omicron-dominated fourth wave in Gauteng province of South Africa,” the study found.

Caution

However, researchers cautioned against directly extrapolating from these findings to other countries with different histories of vaccination and natural immunity against the virus.

The study, funded by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the South African Government, found these factors and others can combine with the virus to create different outcomes.

Their research identified 41,046 cases, 33,423 cases and 133,551 cases in the first month of their second, third and fourth waves of infections to date.

“About 4.9% of cases were admitted to hospital during the fourth wave compared to 18.9% and 13.7% during the second and third waves,” the study states.

“During the fourth wave, 28.8% of admissions were severe disease compared to 60.1% and 66.9% in the second and third waves.”

They also found: “Admitted patients in the omicron-dominated fourth wave were 73% less likely to have severe disease than patients admitted during the delta-dominated third wave.”

Severe disease was defined for this study as including one or more of acute respiratory distress, needing supplemental oxygen, requiring mechanical ventilation, high – to - intensive care or death.

Data sources include results from PCR and antigen tests, patient surveillance systems designed for the pandemic and modelling.

The study “Clinical Severity of Covid-19 Patients Admitted to Hospitals in Gauteng, South Africa During the Omicron-Dominant Fourth Wave” is available online at the Lancet website.