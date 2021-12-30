Seven killed during fighting in disputed Kashmir region

Seven killed during fighting in disputed Kashmir region
Indian paramilitary soldiers guard a check point in Srinagar (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Thu, 30 Dec, 2021 - 12:37
Associated Press reporters

Six suspected rebels and an Indian soldier were killed in two separate counterinsurgency operations in disputed Kashmir, police have said.

The killings came during a surge in the government’s offensive against anti-India rebels in Kashmir, which is divided between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan and claimed by both.

Fighting erupted after government forces cordoned off two southern villages in Anantnag and Pulwama districts on Wednesday night in search of militants reportedly hiding there, police said.

Six militants were killed in the two incidents, police said on Thursday. Three soldiers and one police officer were also injured, and one of the soldiers died later at a hospital, officials said.

Police said in a statement that two of the slain suspected militants were Pakistani nationals but offered no evidence.

It said three of the dead, including a Pakistani, were involved in an attack on a police bus in the outskirts of the region’s main city of Srinagar on December 13 in which three police officers were killed and 11 others wounded.

According to government records, at least 168 militants, 34 civilians and 30 Indian troops have been killed this year in the Kashmir Valley.

Rebels in Indian-controlled Kashmir have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989.

Most Muslim Kashmiris support the rebels’ goal of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

India insists the Kashmir militancy is Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan denies the charge, and most Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle.

Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

More in this section

Royalty - Prince and Princess of Wales Visit to Canada UK commons speaker accused of being 'publicity mad loony' and fueling Princess Diana conspiracy theories in 1998
Satellite images show damage after Israeli missile strike on Syrian port Satellite images show damage after Israeli missile strike on Syrian port
Staff miscarriage support Improving diet before and during pregnancy can reduce childhood obesity – study
KashmirPlace: International
<p>Volunteers and local officials deliver groceries to an apartment building in Xi’an (Liu Xiao/Xinhua via AP)</p>

Groceries to be delivered to residents of Chinese city under strict lockdown

READ NOW

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 29, 2021

  • 22
  • 25
  • 28
  • 32
  • 35
  • 47
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices