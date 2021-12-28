Devon police search for 12-year-old girl missing since before Christmas

Police in Devon in the UK are ramping up a search for a 12-year-old girl who vanished from her home eight days ago, missing Christmas celebrations with her family.

Devon and Cornwall police said they were growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Leona Peach, who was reported missing from the Newton Abbot area on 20 December.

Leona, who is 4ft 9in, was wearing flip-flops and carrying a pink bag when she was last seen in the Hele Park area of the south Devon town.

The force said: “Leona was last seen in the Hele Park area of Newton Abbot around 9.15am on Monday 20 December. Originally from the north Devon area officers believe she may have travelled to Bideford.”

Police said they were increasingly concerned for Leona’s welfare. Picture: Devon and Cornwall police

The police have appealed for Leona to make contact with her family in Newton Abbot.

DI Dave Pebworth said: “Inquiries are continuing in our efforts to locate Leona and we are asking members of the public to help us.

“We are supporting her friends and family and are appealing to Leona to contact home so that they know that she is safe and well.

“This time of year is especially important for families and we are keen to make sure that she is OK and would ask that anyone who is with her encourages Leona to contact her family in Newton Abbot.

“Leona, if you are reading this, we want you to know you are not in any trouble. Please contact us, or someone you trust, to let us know you are safe.” She is described as white and of slim to medium build. She has hazel eyes and long brown hair that reaches the middle of her back. She has a bald patch above her right ear.

Leona is believed to have been wearing grey/blue leggings or skinny trousers with a dark fur coat.

Police have urged anyone who has seen Leona or knows of her whereabouts to call 999 immediately, quoting log number 0222 of 20/12/21.

