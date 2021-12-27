Mother bear and three cubs spotted napping in tree

One of the four bears sleeping in a tree on Bruin Drive in Chesapeake, Virginia (Stephen M Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Mon, 27 Dec, 2021 - 21:22
Associated Press Reporter

Officials in the US have closed a road in one neighbourhood after a mother bear and three cubs were spotted napping in a tree there.

Chesapeake Animal Services asked residents near the tree on Bruin Drive in Virginia to stay inside and the public to stay away from the area.

Officials hope that giving the bears “space, quiet, and time” will allow them to leave.

Two of the four bears sleeping in a tree on Bruin Drive in Chesapeake, Virginia (Stephen M Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

“Black bears can be unpredictable, especially when sows (mothers) have cubs,” animal services officials said on Facebook.

“This is an extremely stressful situation for the bears, so it’s important to stay away from the area. That includes driving past the site.”

Chesapeake Police spokesman Leo Kosinski said dispatchers were first alerted to a possible bear sighting at around 2am local time on Monday, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

Four bears sleep in a tree (Stephen M Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

Later that morning, officers saw the bears napping in the tree and closed off the area, he said.

Conservation officers with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources were responding to assess the situation.

Bears are very good climbers, and these four are likely to climb down and walk away when they are ready, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources chief of wildlife Gray Anderson said.

One of the four bears sleeping (Stephen M Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

“From what I’ve been told, a momma bear and three very healthy young cubs have made their way up a tree in a residential neighbourhood,” Anderson said.

“Our expectation is, if we leave them alone they’ll climb down and go back to their natural habitat.”

