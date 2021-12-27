Australia’s most populous state reports first Omicron death

Australia’s most populous state reports first Omicron death
A man has a swab taken at a drive-through Covid-19 testing clinic at Bondi Beach in Sydney (AP)
Mon, 27 Dec, 2021 - 07:52
AP Reporters

Australia’s New South Wales state has reported more than 6,000 new Covid-19 cases and confirmed its first death from the Omicron variant.

The fatal case was identified as a man in his 80s who was infected at a care facility in western Sydney. He was fully vaccinated but had underlying health conditions.

New South Wales, the country’s most populous state, reported 6,324 new infections on Monday, a fall of 70 from the record number a day before. There were 524 people in hospitals, including 55 in intensive care.

New measures have come into force in New South Wales, including limits of one person per two square metres in bars and restaurants, and required “check-ins” with QR codes in hospitality venues.

Health minister Brad Hazzard said the state government is considering lifting the requirement for health workers to isolate after being exposed to Covid-19 because of staff shortages.

Victoria state reported 1,999 new cases on Monday with three deaths.

State Covid-19 response commander Jeroen Weimar said Victoria has moved to random genome testing for the Omicron variant to better understand its spread.

More in this section

Russia Putin Vladimir Putin says he will consider options if West fails to give security vow
Family of Janice Long pay tribute to ‘loving’ radio presenter following death Family of Janice Long pay tribute to ‘loving’ radio presenter following death
Holiday Travel Florida Tens of thousands of travellers’ holiday plans in US disrupted by Omicron
CoronavirusAustraliaPlace: International
Prostate cancer treatment

Prostate cancer screening possible in five years, expert says

READ NOW

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 25, 2021

  • 11
  • 17
  • 19
  • 23
  • 26
  • 43
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices