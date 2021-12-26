Please, thanks and sorry: Pope’s advice for married couples

Pope Francis has encouraged married couples to always remember three key words in their relationship: “Please, thanks and sorry.”

Acknowledging that the pandemic has aggravated some family problems, Francis wrote a letter to married couples that was released on Sunday, a Catholic feast day commemorating the family of Jesus.

It comes halfway through a year-long celebration of the family announced by Francis that is due to conclude in June with a large rally in Rome.

In the letter, Francis said lockdowns and quarantines have forced families to spend more time together.

After every argument, don’t let the day end without making peace

He noted that such enforced togetherness has at times tested the patience of parents and siblings alike, and in some cases led to difficulties.

“Pre-existing problems were aggravated, creating conflicts that in some cases became almost unbearable,” he wrote.

“Many even experienced the break-up of a relationship.”

He offered his closeness to those families and reminded parents that the break-up of a marriage is particularly hard on children, who he said look to their parents as a constant source of stability, love, trust and strength.

Pope Francis has written a letter to married couples (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

“The breakdown of a marriage causes immense suffering, since many hopes are dashed, and misunderstandings can lead to arguments and hurts not easily healed,” he said.

“Children end up having to suffer the pain of seeing their parents no longer together.”

He urged parents to keep seeking help to try to overcome conflicts, including through prayer. “Remember also that forgiveness heals every wound,” he said.

Reiterating the importance of saying sorry, he added: “After every argument, don’t let the day end without making peace.”