Please, thanks and sorry: Pope’s advice for married couples

Please, thanks and sorry: Pope’s advice for married couples
Pope Francis has stressed the importance of saying sorry in marriage (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
Sun, 26 Dec, 2021 - 11:54
Nicole Winfield, Associated Press

Pope Francis has encouraged married couples to always remember three key words in their relationship: “Please, thanks and sorry.”

Acknowledging that the pandemic has aggravated some family problems, Francis wrote a letter to married couples that was released on Sunday, a Catholic feast day commemorating the family of Jesus.

It comes halfway through a year-long celebration of the family announced by Francis that is due to conclude in June with a large rally in Rome.

In the letter, Francis said lockdowns and quarantines have forced families to spend more time together.

After every argument, don’t let the day end without making peace

He noted that such enforced togetherness has at times tested the patience of parents and siblings alike, and in some cases led to difficulties.

“Pre-existing problems were aggravated, creating conflicts that in some cases became almost unbearable,” he wrote.

“Many even experienced the break-up of a relationship.”

He offered his closeness to those families and reminded parents that the break-up of a marriage is particularly hard on children, who he said look to their parents as a constant source of stability, love, trust and strength.

Pope Francis has written a letter to married couples (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

“The breakdown of a marriage causes immense suffering, since many hopes are dashed, and misunderstandings can lead to arguments and hurts not easily healed,” he said.

“Children end up having to suffer the pain of seeing their parents no longer together.”

He urged parents to keep seeking help to try to overcome conflicts, including through prayer. “Remember also that forgiveness heals every wound,” he said.

Reiterating the importance of saying sorry, he added: “After every argument, don’t let the day end without making peace.”

More in this section

Virus Outbreak France Daily Covid infections surge above 100,000 in France
Greece Obit Papoulias Ex-Greek president Karolos Papoulias dies
Commonwealth Day 2020 Mail on Sunday prints front-page statement over Meghan’s copyright win
PopePlace: International
The Election Commission of Afghanistan has been dissolved by the Taliban (Rahmat Gul/AP)

Taliban dissolves ‘unnecessary’ election commissions

READ NOW

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 25, 2021

  • 11
  • 17
  • 19
  • 23
  • 26
  • 43
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices