South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90

Tutu, described by foreign observers and his countrymen as the moral conscience of his nation, died in Cape Town on St Stephen's Day
Desmond Tutu, the cleric and social activist who was giant of the struggle against apartheid in South Africa, has died aged 90.

Sun, 26 Dec, 2021 - 07:19
Jason Bourke and Associated Press

Tutu, described by foreign observers and his countrymen as the moral conscience of his nation, died in Cape Town on St Stephen's Day.

An uncompromising foe of apartheid in South Africa, Tutu worked tirelessly and peacefully for its downfall.

“The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa,” president Cyril Ramaphosa said.

The buoyant, blunt-spoken clergyman used his pulpit as the first black bishop of Johannesburg and later Archbishop of Cape Town as well as frequent public demonstrations to galvanise public opinion against racial inequity both at home and globally.

