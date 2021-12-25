Armed man arrested after breaking into Windsor Castle

British queen was at Windsor Castle where there was a security breach this morning
A general view of the sun setting on Windsor Castle.

Sat, 25 Dec, 2021 - 17:58
Catherine Wylie

An armed man has been arrested after breaking into the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

Officers from Thames Valley Police (TVP) and the Metropolitan Police responded to a security breach at around 8.30am within the grounds of the castle in Berkshire where the queen is in residence.

TVP said a 19-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.

The man, who is in custody, was not in any buildings on the estate and "security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds", police said.

The queen spent Christmas Day at Windsor Castle.

TVP Superintendent Rebecca Mears said: "An investigation is ongoing following this incident and we are working with colleagues from the Metropolitan police.

"The man has been arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.

"He remains in custody at this time.

"We can confirm security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings.

"Members of the royal family have been informed about the incident.

"We do not believe there is a wider danger to the public."

